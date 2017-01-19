Michelle Obama’s 35 Most Influential Looks of All Time

From ball gowns to sneakers

During her time as the First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama‘s wardrobe has been more than just a series of pretty dresses, functioning instead as a way to relate to everyone from fellow nations to the American public. Sleeveless sheaths, classic cardigans, and stunning gowns made her a fashion favorite. But she also chose young, up-and-coming American designers of color like Tracy Reese as well as designers from relevant countries for events. Early on, she emerged as a the rare First Lady to routinely wear affordable off-the-rack choices from everyday retailers like J. Crew and Asos with pride.

What the First Lady wears really does matter, so with that in mind, see 35 of the most influential looks she’s sported during the past eight years below.