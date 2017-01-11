+ READ ARTICLE





New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is shilling pajamas these days—that is, specially-designed performance sleepwear from Under Armour—so he decided that the best sales pitch would involve a Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson impression. That’s fair; The Rock sells everything from gym bags to the concept of 4 A.M. workout wakeup calls with aplomb, so perhaps Brady thought that channeling the former wrestler and popular media personality could win him some pajama converts.

“Hey, Rock, what kind of sleepwear are you sleeping in?” Brady starts out. Then he goes full Rock: “IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT KIND OF SLEEPWEAR YOU’RE SLEEPING IN. Because I wanted to give you a heads up that Under Armour and I are going to send you some of my new TB12 sleepwear. I’m really excited about it and they’re key for me for helping my body recover and achieve peak performance, and I know it’ll do the same for you,” he recaps, losing steam partway through.

The Rock himself—who says Brady is a “very good friend” of his—was not so impressed with the football star’s attempt to co-opt his signature line, though, leveling some choice critiques at the athlete regarding his posture (“like Kermit the Frog”) and delivery. That’s OK, though; the charitable Rock (and fellow Under Armour collaborator) promised to try out the new PJs anyway.

“It’s gonna be a change for your buddy DJ, because usually I sleep in the buff,” the Ballers and Baywatch actor confessed.