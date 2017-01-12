With President Obama leaving the White House, many of his supporters have grown nostalgic for his eight years in office.

Obama gave a farewell address in his adopted hometown of Chicago while Michelle Obama went on the Tonight Show to meet some of her biggest fans and shared an old family photo.

But as the President prepares for his final days in office, it can be hard to remember how different his first few days were, with the economy in crisis and a contentious election just behind him.

Here’s a look back at some photos of Obama’s first few days in office. Pictures are by Callie Shell for TIME and official White House photographer Pete Souza, who were the only photographers with access to him on those days.