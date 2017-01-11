TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Watch Emma Stone, Taraji P. Henson, Andrew Garfield and All the Stars Perform ‘I Will Survive’

Matthew McConaughey joins in too

After winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as aspiring actress Mia in La La Land, Emma Stone is showing off her vocal range once again with a rendition of “I Will Survive.”

The 28-year-old actress joined fellow Oscar hopefuls such as Ruth Negga, Taraji P. Henson, Andrew Garfield, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman and Amy Adams to perform the Gloria Gaynor hit for a W magazine video. But while some of the celebs — like Stone — belted out their parts of the song, others went for a dramatic reading of the lyrics, creating a unique blend.

Watch the full video below.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team