



After winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as aspiring actress Mia in La La Land, Emma Stone is showing off her vocal range once again with a rendition of “I Will Survive.”

The 28-year-old actress joined fellow Oscar hopefuls such as Ruth Negga, Taraji P. Henson, Andrew Garfield, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman and Amy Adams to perform the Gloria Gaynor hit for a W magazine video. But while some of the celebs — like Stone — belted out their parts of the song, others went for a dramatic reading of the lyrics, creating a unique blend.

Watch the full video below.