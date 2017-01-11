+ READ ARTICLE





WASHINGTON (AP) — Dubai’s DAMAC Properties tells The Associated Press it offered deals to President-elect Donald Trump’s firm worth some $2 billion, but the Trump Organization turned them down.

DAMAC spokesman Niall McLoughlin said Wednesday that it involved “a variety of different properties deals.”

McLoughlin declined to be more specific, other than to say that “the discussions took place as stated in the media briefing.”

Trump said Wednesday at his first news conference since his election that he had turned down the deal, offering the decision as evidence of his commitment to avoiding conflicts of interest.

DAMAC has a deal with the Trump Organization to manage and run two golf courses.

One of the courses is the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai. It is due to open in February, just after Trump is inaugurated as America’s 45th president.