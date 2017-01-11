5 Things We Learned From Donald Trump’s News Conference

+ READ ARTICLE





President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since July on Wednesday, addressing reports of his ties to Russia, plans for his administration and potential conflicts of interest he will face in office.

Here are 5 things we learned from the news conference.

Trump’s thoughts on the alleged Russian hacking during the 2016 election

Trump acknowledged that Russia was behind hacking the 2016 presidential election, although he said other countries might also hold responsibility. “As far as hacking, I think it was Russia,” he said. “But I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people.”



What Trump thinks about the recent reports of his ties to Russia

Trump denounced and denied an unsubstantiated intelligence document reporting that that said Russia had compromising information on him. He blamed the report on intelligence agencies and news outlets like BuzzFeed and CNN, calling their decision to report on the claims “a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks.” CNN reported on the document’s existence, but Buzzfeed leaked the document itself in its entirety.

How Trump plans to move forward with his business

The President-elect said he plans to turn over his business to his sons and a longtime business executive, but will not sell it. According to a lawyer who worked with the Trump Organization, the company will not make foreign deals but will pursue domestic ones.

When he will nominate a new Supreme Court justice

Trump said he will nominate a justice to the Supreme Court within two weeks of his inauguration. The empty seat has been left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died in February.

An update on the status of Trump’s planned border wall with Mexico

Trump wants to get to work on building the border wall with Mexico that he repeatedly promised during his campaign. He said Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for the wall. “I want to get the wall started,” he said. “I don’t want wait a year and half to make a deal with Mexico.”