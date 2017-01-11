Donald Trump Says He Wants to Get the Border Wall With Mexico Started

+ READ ARTICLE





Donald Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday that he wants to “get the wall started” on the border of Mexico and the U.S., and that he believes Mexico “will reimburse us for the cost of the wall.”

“We’re going to build a wall. I could wait about a year and a half until we start our negotiations with Mexico,” he said, but “I don’t feel like waiting a year and a half.”

“I want to get the wall started. I don’t want wait a year and half to make a deal with Mexico.”

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said in August that he “made it clear” in a conversation with Trump that Mexico “will not pay for the wall.”