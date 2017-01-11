TIME Entertainment movies

Woody Harrelson Officially Joins the Upcoming Han Solo Film

Actor Woody Harrelson onstage during the intro at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival Premiere of "LBJ" at Roy Thomson Hall on September 15, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
J. Countess/Getty Images Actor Woody Harrelson onstage during the intro at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival Premiere of "LBJ" at Roy Thomson Hall on September 15, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover have already signed on for the Star Wars spinoff

The rumors are true: Woody Harrelson will be joining the Star Wars universe as an unspecified character in the upcoming young Han Solo film.

Lucasfilm confirmed the casting this morning after trade reports broke the news that a deal was close last week.

The film’s directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (best known for The Lego Movie and the 21 Jump Street films), released a statement Wednesday about Harrelson’s involvement. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” they said. “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

Harrelson will join Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, who also has an unspecified role, as well as Atlanta star Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) has the lead part of the galactic smuggler, and he was recently photographed by a fan having lunch with Harrison Ford. We have yet to learn what words of wisdom the original Han Solo had for the new guy, although the bearded Ehrenreich appeared to have Ford beat in the “scruffy nerf-herder” department.

The film doesn’t yet have a title but will focus on the early days of Solo’s adventures with Chewie and Lando, several years before he encountered Luke Skywalker and joined the galactic Rebellion. It’s due in theaters sometime in 2018, although a specific date hasn’t been set.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team