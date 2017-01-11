TIME Politics Donald Trump

Donald Trump Says He Will Nominate a Supreme Court Justice Within 2 Weeks of Inauguration

Spencer Platt—Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017 in New York City.

Donald Trump expects to nominate a justice to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court within two weeks of his inauguration on Jan. 20, the President-elect said during a news conference on Wednesday.

The nomination will likely come in the second week of his presidency, following inauguration celebrations, Trump said.

The seat on the Supreme Court has been vacant since the death of justice Antonin Scalia in Feb. 2016. Republican senators have refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Chief Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, saying they will wait until a new president takes office to do so.

