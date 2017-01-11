Donald Trump Says He Doesn’t Think Americans Care About His Tax Returns

+ READ ARTICLE





Donald Trump responded to questions about his financial relationship with Russia on Wednesday by denying that he had any dealings with the country and refusing again to release his tax returns to prove it.

“The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters,” Trump said at a press conference. “I won.” When a journalist asked whether he didn’t think Americans cared about the returns, he said, “I don’t think they care at all. I think you care.”

The president-elect once again stated he would not be releasing his tax returns “because as you know it’s under audit.” The IRS has said he is free to release the tax returns in spite of the audit.

In August, a Quinnipiac University survey found that 74% of likely voters said Trump should release his tax returns.