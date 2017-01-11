TIME Politics Donald Trump

Donald Trump Names David Shulkin to Lead Department of Veterans Affairs

David Shulkin, Under Secretary of Health for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves Trump Tower in New York City, New York on January 9, 2017.
Shulkin is currently the department's undersecretary for health

President-elect Donald Trump says he’s finally settled on a candidate to lead the sprawling Veterans Affairs department.

Trump says his choice is David Shulkin, who is currently the department’s undersecretary for health.

Trump made the announcement at a news conference in New York. He says Shulkin is “fantastic” and will do a “truly great job.”

The president-elect focused on veterans’ issues during the presidential campaign. He says veterans have been mistreated under the Obama administration and promises to straighten things out.

The VA secretary post was one of two Cabinet posts Trump still has to fill. Agriculture secretary is the other one.

