Here’s How You Can Win a Date With Idris Elba

Ever fantasized about chatting up Idris Elba about Baltimore politics or the best way to guard a bridge in outer space? Well, your dreams could become a reality. The British star is offering up a date with him on Valentine’s Day for a good cause—swoon!

Elba, looking dapper in a suit and sipping champagne, makes the pitch in a video. He’s raising money for Omaze’s “W.E. Can Lead” initiative, which is dedicated to ensuring that girls across Africa have equal access to education and leadership opportunities.

Fans can enter a lottery for the date by going to the Omaze website and making a donation—$10 gets you 100 entries in the lottery, $25 for 250 entries and so on.

“That’s right, love, just you and me. No one else around. Just us,” the actor promises in the video. “For dessert, you can have whatever you want, and I mean whatever you want. Candy hearts is just the beginning.”

How can you resist?