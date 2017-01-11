+ READ ARTICLE

President-elect Donald Trump‘s team on Wednesday confronted an unsubstantiated report that said Russia had compromising information about him, among other issues, during the first news conference he has hosted in about six months.

Trump faced news reporters at Trump Tower hours after attempting in a series of tweets to dispel a possibly damning and unverified report about Russia having personal and financial leverage over him. The incoming president blamed his “crooked opponents” for the now widely circulated report, which he called “fake news” and a “total political witch hunt” Wednesday morning, while again distancing himself from having ties to Russia.

“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” he wrote on Twitter. “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Trump announced last Tuesday that he would hold the “general” news conference in New York City, before the latest allegations involving Russia surfaced in the public.

He was expected to face questions about how he will separate himself from his business ties and about intelligence information that says Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help get him elected.