



Stephen Colbert may have been a little jealous of Ryan Reynolds’ kiss with Andrew Garfield during the Golden Globes award show. On Tuesday night, Colbert got his chance to even the score, planting one on the star of Hacksaw Ridge.

Garfield stopped by The Late Show and it quickly turned into a love fest. As soon as Garfield sat down, he sincerely thanked Colbert for his work on the show. “I love what you’re doing,” said Garfield. “You’re voicing everyone’s concerns and you’re keeping us light and I’m very, very grateful.”

The accolades may have made Colbert a little giddy. “I have enormous affection for you right now for some reason, ” he told Garfield. He then went on to ask about the kiss between Garfield and Reynolds, which stole at least some of show at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. “I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him, whether he won or lost,” explained Garfield.

After Colbert and Garfield both said they were very comfortable kissing another man, Garfield leaned in for a kiss and Colbert met him—and then went back for seconds. “You’re a very gentle lover,” said Colbert.

While fans might love to be in the enviable position of kissing Colbert and Reynolds, if Garfield is going be convincing as a monk in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming film Silence, he may have to stop kissing so many stars.

Watch here.