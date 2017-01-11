President-elect Donald Trump is set to hold a news conference Wednesday for the first time in nearly six months. The much-anticipated event comes after news broke about an unsubstantiated report that said Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him, according to the Associated Press.

The incoming president is also expected to face questions about how he will separate himself from his business ties and about intelligence information that says Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help get him elected.

The news conference is slated to take place in the Trump Tower, according to the AP. Watch live above beginning at 11 a.m. ET.