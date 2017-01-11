TIME Entertainment Television

There’s Still One ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Guest James Corden Really Wants

The Late Late Show with James Corden
CBS Photo Archive—CBS via Getty Images Adele's segment on "Carpool Karaoke" was the most viral video of 2016.

The Late Late Show segment has featured Michelle Obama and Mariah Carey

James Corden is really hoping to belt out “Single Ladies” or “Formation” on his popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

The segment on The Late Late Show has featured musical sensations like Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Still, there’s one guest that the show has not yet been able to book, its executive producer told Business Insider this week: Beyoncé.

In “Carpool Karaoke,” Corden drives artists—or other notable individuals, like Michelle Obama, who actually sang “Single Ladies” in her segment—around in a car while singing some of their greatest hits. Videos of the segment often go viral.

The segment struggled to book artists when it first started, but Corden said it’s no longer difficult to find guests to join him for a car ride and a sing-along. “There’s no tough sells anymore,” Corden told Business Insider. “It’s just timing.”

[Business Insider]

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team