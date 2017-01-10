+ READ ARTICLE





President Barack Obama kept his composure throughout most of his emotional hour-long farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, but when the topic turned to his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, the tears began to well up.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama said.

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style, and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud.”

Obama then turned attention to his daughters Sasha and Malia, saying that they have become “two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion.”

He added: “You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

Malia, who was seated next Michelle, was seen wiping tears from her cheeks at her father’s words.

After the event, the First Lady took to Twitter to return her husband’s praise.

Watch the President’s full remarks to his family above.