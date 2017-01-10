TIME U.S. Crime

Woman Arrested for ‘Rape Fantasy’ Case Was Actually Framed, Prosecutors Say

Michelle Susan Hadley, right, hugs Orange County District Attorney Chief of Staff Susan Kang Schroeder after being cleared of all charges in a complicated plot to frame her in Fullerton, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2017.
A woman tried to frame her husband's ex in a complicated plot

A woman who accused her husband’s ex of setting her up for attack by responding to “rape fantasy” ads actually set the whole thing up herself, prosecutors say.

Angela Marie Diaz tried to frame her husband’s ex, Michelle Susan Hadley, to make it look like Hadley had sent attackers to Diaz’s home, CBS reports. Diaz reported the appearance of men showing up at her door to engage in rape fantasies to the police, and said Hadley had been threatening to have her raped, among other threats, according to CBS. Hadley was arrested over the summer on various criminal charges stemming from the alleged threats.

But now, prosecutors say Diaz sent the emails and responded to the rape fantasy ads herself in order to frame Hadley, according to CBS. The alleged threatening calls and emails came from her phone, her father’s home, and the condo she shares with husband Ian Diaz, an agent with the U.S. Marshals told CBS.

Hadley has been exonerated, and Diaz has been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury, CBS reports.

“Obviously, this has been a huge nightmare for me, probably the most traumatic experience of my life,” Hadley said, according to CBS. “I’m glad it’s finally over, and I can move on.”

CBS’s attempts to reach the Diazes were unsuccessful.

