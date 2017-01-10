Mark Zuckerberg’s Dog Got Quite a Unique Birthday Present

Life is pretty good for Beast, the beloved Hungarian sheepdog of the Zuckerberg family. On Tuesday, Beast turned six—and to mark the occasion, the Facebook CEO shared a video of the elaborate, tech-savvy present the canine received on his big day. This is no ordinary dog chew toy; instead, it’s a custom sculpture of the lucky pampered pet, replete with his distinctive ivory locks.

“A few weeks ago, an artist at Oculus designed and printed a 3D sculpture in VR,” Zuckerberg explained of the unique figurine. “Beast was pretty confused, but I love that we have the technology and culture where people just make things like this for fun.” The artist sculpted the artwork using Oculus Medium, a version of VR that lets you create tangible objects using Touch controllers, and then was printed at Facebook’s hardware lab, which they call “Area 404” after that frustrating error message that sometimes pops up. (No errors in sight for this product, though.)

Happy birthday, you lucky Beast. Here’s a peek inside the making of this distinctive gift: