The Princess Bride Honest Trailer Proves It’s the ‘Best Sappy Swashbuckling Medieval Love Story Ever Made’

"Gather round for a tale of epic romance that kicks off a young boy's puberty"

The Princess Bride may be nearly 30 years old, but that doesn’t make it any less perfect of a movie. In the latest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies, the YouTube channel pokes fun at everyone’s favorite satirical love story, dubbing Westley and Buttercup’s star-crossed saga the “tale of epic romance that kicks off a young boy’s puberty.”

The video goes on to tackle the film’s amusingly civilized fight sequences. “Prepare for plenty of action to go around — really, really polite action,” the narrator says. “Where no danger is too great that you can’t carry on a polite conversation and no enemy is too vile that you can’t have a nice chat while they’re trying to kill you.”

Watch the full trailer below.

