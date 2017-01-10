



It’s only two weeks into 2017, but the Knowles sisters are letting no grass grow under their feet, coming in strong with a brand new Interview Magazine story featuring Solange Knowles, as interviewed by big sister Beyoncé (who calls herself Solange’s “biggest fan”) — and as one might imagine, the results are flawless.

In between revealing a love of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and reminiscing on growing up in Houston, Bey and Solange also discussed creative process, womanhood, and their family — a huge inspiration for Solange’s latest album, A Seat at the Table, where she even used audio of their parents as musical interludes. Solange shared that the vision and drive that she witnessed from the strong women in her life, especially from their mother and Beyoncé herself helped to shape her creative process.

“Growing up in a household with a master class such as yourself definitely didn’t hurt,” she said. “And, as far back as I can remember, our mother always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work, and she showed us that through her example.”

“But I do have—and I’m unafraid to say it—a very distinctive, clear vision of how I want to present myself and my body and my voice and my perspective. And who better to really tell that story than yourself?” she said. “Which is a huge part of why I wanted you to interview me for this piece. Because the album really feels like storytelling for us all and our family and our lineage. And having mom and dad speak on the album, it felt right that, as a family, this closed the chapter of our stories.”

Read the full interview, here and see Solange’s Instagram post about it below.