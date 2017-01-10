Monday’s college football national championship rematch between Clemson and Alabama will no doubt go down as one of the best title games of all time, but it was the postgame celebration that featured the night’s most epic moment.

As the Tigers reveled in their victory over the Crimson Tide, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins decided to flaunt his spectacular dance moves for the camera, breaking into a split that no one could have seen coming.

And his routine didn’t stop there. He also showed off some shirtless bellydancing while his team stood on stage to accept the championship trophy.

See Wilkins’ amazing dancing below.