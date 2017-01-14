6 Simple Items to Help Improve Your Life





1. Wireless Bluetooth Receiver

Upgrading your speaker system has never been easier. This clever gadget turns any old speaker into one that’s Bluetooth enabled. Simply attach it to your system via A/V, RCA or 3.5mm jack input, pair with your smartphone or tablet, and you’re ready to stream.

To buy: amazon.com.

2. Skinfood Gummy Bear Jelly Clean Gel

This Korean import is a fast-absorbing, nondrying hand sanitizer with citrus extracts to help brighten brown spots. The bears come in kiwi, pineapple, apple, raspberry and orange. Fighting germs fast has never been sweeter.

To buy: amazon.com



3. Herb Saver

This slim container holds leftover herb stems upright in water, keeping them fresh and usable for up to three weeks.

To buy: amazon.com.

4. Magnetic Spice Rack

Keep your most-loved spices at the ready with this spice rack. Attach on a fridge door or other metal surface to free up precious cabinet space. Holds up to 1.1 pounds.

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com.

5. Portable Aluminum Bag Hook

Hook this nifty tool to a keychain and always have a place to hang a bag. The aluminum hook slides over the edge of a table and uses the weight of a bag (up to 100 pounds) to stay in place, keeping belongings off dirty floors and within sight.

To buy: amazon.com.

6. Golden

Looking to give back to your community, but don’t know where to start? Try Golden, a free app that simplifies lending a hand to local organizations. Find one-time opportunities that fit your schedule, read reviews from former volunteers, and find new organizations that sync with your interests. Helm an organization yourself? Use the app to recruit, maintain and grow your volunteer base.

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.