10 Books to Put On Your Reading List This Month

5. The Dry, by Jane Harper

As a teenager, Aaron Falk and his father were run out of town after the death of a schoolmate. Decades later, Falk, now a federal agent, returns home to rural Kiwearra, Australia for the funerals of his best childhood friend, Luke, who has reportedly committed suicide after murdering his wife and their six-year-old son. The murder-suicide is deemed another casualty of the devastating drought that has afflicted the farming community, but Luke’s parents think something more sinister is at play and ask Falk to investigate the case. As Falk searches for the truth, it seems the two incidents might be linked in ways he didn’t predict. Harper writes with precision and creates a tense atmosphere on the brink of combustion.

Released January 10.

6. Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk, by Kathleen Rooney

The year 1984 is coming to a close and 85-year-old Lillian Boxfish decides to take a walk through New York City. As she strolls through the streets of Manhattan, Lillian looks back on her life from her rise to the top ad writer at Macy’s to the fall of her failed marriage and her emotional breakdown. Along the way, she encounters a cast of colorful characters and reminisces about the city that has also changed through the years from the Prohibition era of speakeasies and jazz to the 1980’s AIDS epidemic and the rise of hip-hop. Inspired by the life of Margaret Fishback, a poet and Macy’s star ad writer of the 1930s, this novel beautifully depicts the evolution of a woman and the city she loves.

Released January 17.

7. There’s No Good Card for This: What to Say and Do When Life is Scary, Awful, and Unfair to the People You Love, by Dr. Kelsey Crowe and Emily McDowell

When someone you care about loses a loved one, gets laid off from a job, or receives a scary diagnosis, it can be paralyzing trying to determine what to say or what to do. You want to help, but you might feel overwhelmed and afraid of saying the wrong thing, butting in, or not being helpful enough. Written by Emily McDowell, the brilliant illustrator and creator of Empathy Cards, and compassion expert Kelsey Crowe, Ph.D., this colorful book provides step-by-step guidance for how to act with empathy and compassion. Chock-full of ideas for small gestures that go along way (e.g., offering to move a neighbor’s car), sample dialogs, and workbook exercises, this book will to help hone your empathy skills and take the guesswork out of how to help someone who is suffering.

Released January 17.

8. This Is How It Always Is, by Laurie Frankel