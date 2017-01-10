TIME Newsfeed Television

Seth Meyers on Donald Trump’s ‘Impulsive’ Tweets: ‘Trump is the Meryl Streep of Having Thin Skin’

Following Donald Trump’s criticism of Meryl Streep as “overrated” in the wake of her Golden Globes speech, Seth Meyers decided it was time to take a closer look at what the president elect was up to during the first week of 2017.

During Monday’s episode of Late Night, the host spoke about Trump’s “impulsive stream-of-consciousness tweets,” joking about the absurdity of his attack on Streep. “Overrated?” he said. “She’s so good, people use her to compliment people in other professions. Like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball, or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin.”

Meyers went on to suggest that Trump’s prolific tweeting is meant to distract from ongoing questions surrounding his friendly relationship with Vladimir Putin.

