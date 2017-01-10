The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Stop using speakerphone.

By Pooja Bhatia in Ozy

2. We believe healthy food should cost more. That’s wrong.

By Kelly L. Haws, Kevin L. Sample and Rebecca Walker Reczek in the Conversation

3. Here’s how Texas could be a clean energy model for the next administration.

By Marilu Hastings in the Dallas Morning News

4. Are we already living through history’s first cyberwar?

By Martin Belam in the Guardian

5. The next president might want to roll back democracy promotion, but that’s easier said than done.

By Thomas Carothers at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.