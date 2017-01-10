TIME Ideas Innovation

Stop Using Speakerphone

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

These are today's best ideas

1. Stop using speakerphone.

By Pooja Bhatia in Ozy

2. We believe healthy food should cost more. That’s wrong.

By Kelly L. Haws, Kevin L. Sample and Rebecca Walker Reczek in the Conversation

3. Here’s how Texas could be a clean energy model for the next administration.

By Marilu Hastings in the Dallas Morning News

4. Are we already living through history’s first cyberwar?

By Martin Belam in the Guardian

5. The next president might want to roll back democracy promotion, but that’s easier said than done.

By Thomas Carothers at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Tap to read full story

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team