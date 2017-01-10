At Least 38 People Are Dead After Twin Bombings in Kabul

+ READ ARTICLE





(KABUL, Afghanistan) — An Afghan official says the death toll from twin bombings in Kabul has climbed to 38, with civilians and military personnel among those killed.

Mohibullah Zeer, an official in the Public Health Ministry, says another 72 people were wounded in the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says a suicide bomber struck first, followed by a car bomb, adding that four police officers are among those killed.

The Taliban, which is waging a 15-year war against the U.S.-backed government, claimed the attack, which took place near government and legislative offices.