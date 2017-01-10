TIME World Afghanistan

At Least 38 People Are Dead After Twin Bombings in Kabul

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack

(KABUL, Afghanistan) — An Afghan official says the death toll from twin bombings in Kabul has climbed to 38, with civilians and military personnel among those killed.

Mohibullah Zeer, an official in the Public Health Ministry, says another 72 people were wounded in the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says a suicide bomber struck first, followed by a car bomb, adding that four police officers are among those killed.

The Taliban, which is waging a 15-year war against the U.S.-backed government, claimed the attack, which took place near government and legislative offices.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team