TIME World paris

Investigators Suspect Kim Kardashian West Robbery Was an ‘Inside Job’

Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017
Dominique Charriau—WireImage/Getty Images Kim Kardashian attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016.

Her chauffeur and his brother were among those taken into custody

(PARIS) — Investigators focused Tuesday on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, after taking her chauffeur that night and his brother into custody.

Three Paris officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among 17 people taken into custody. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same livery company, according to two of the officials.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

The officials would not elaborate on how they believe the theft was planned. Kardashian West’s bodyguard was gone for the night, and the robbers forced their way into the private apartment where she was staying, tied her up and made off with the jewelry.

Earlier this month, the starlet broke her silence on the robbery in a teaser for the Kardashian family’s reality show, telling two of her sisters her thoughts at the time: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

A spokeswoman for the reality star said she had no comment after Monday’s arrests.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team