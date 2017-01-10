Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Faces Senate Confirmation Hearing for Attorney General

+ READ ARTICLE





The confirmation hearings for Jeff Sessions will begin Tuesday morning, putting the Alabama Senator in the spotlight as he hopes to become U.S. Attorney General in Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump’s selection of Sessions has already received heavy opposition from Democrats. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he will take the unprecedented step of testifying against Sessions during his hearings.

Democratic Senators are expected to focus on Sessions’ record on justice and civil rights issues. His inflammatory comments on race caused the Senate Judiciary Committee to block him from becoming a federal judge when he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1986.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Watch the proceedings live here.