How to Watch President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Pool—Getty Images President Barack Obama walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.

He will deliver his final address as president from Chicago

President Obama will deliver his farewell address from Chicago on Tuesday evening

Reflecting upon his time in office, the speech will likely be Obama’s final appeal to preserve his achievements as president, such as the Affordable Care Act. Obama will return to Chicago, where he began his political career, to deliver the address from McCormick Place, a convention center in the city’s downtown area.

The White House will stream the speech live on its website and on its official Facebook page. The address will also air live on broadcast/cable news channels such as Fox, NBC, ABC and CBS.

Obama will be the 10th President to give an official farewell speech, joining the ranks of George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, all who bid the country goodbye before leaving office.

The speech will air at 9 p.m. EST.

