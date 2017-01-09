



If President Barack Obama‘s looking for a new job after leaving the Oval Office in coming weeks, he may not have to look any further than the Spotify offices.

According to podcast host Natalia Brzenzinski, Obama joked to former Swedish ambassador Mark Brzezinski last week that he was “still waiting for my job at Spotify,” humorously remarking that Spotify would be happy to have him because he knew that “y’all loved my playlist.”

On Monday, Spotify posted a job listing for a “President of Playlists,” with a list of job requirements (“at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation…a good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize”) that sounds conspicuously tailored for Obama. Lest President Obama miss the job posting, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted out the job posting to POTUS himself.



While it’s probably not realistic that Obama will take on a role at Spotify, there’s no denying that he has great taste in music. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best playlists that President Obama has shared with us during his time in office.

For Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012, he and his team compiled over forty songs that embodied the campaign.

After clinching the election, Obama also published an official inauguration playlist.

Like most people, President Obama could use a little motivation when it comes to working out, which is why he made a fantastic playlist for Wired for that very purpose.

For summer 2016, President Obama made two playlists : one for day and one for night. Daytime included everyone from Nina Simone to Jidenna, while nighttime included D’Angelo and Janet Jackson.

However, it would be a shame not to also look to his summer playlists from 2015, where he mixed songs from Al Green and the Isley Brothers with Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill.