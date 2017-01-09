TIME U.S. Crime

Bomb Threats Target Jewish Community Centers Across the Country

It wasn't immediately clear if the threats were linked

(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) — Bomb threats targeted Jewish community centers in several states, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the threats were linked, authorities said Monday.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokeswoman Amanda Hils said in an email that the agency was aware of the threats and its field divisions were ready to assist state and local law enforcement.

Police said no explosives were found after bomb threats were received at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Community Alliance of Jacksonville.

According to The Miami Herald, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue evacuated the Alper Jewish Community Center in Kendall, which had about 450 children and 70 adults in it at the time.

“As a community, we must always be vigilant when it comes to security,” the Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s director of community security, Brenda Moxley, said in an email.

In Nashville, Tennessee, police responded to the Gordon Jewish Community Center after a security guard received a bomb threat over the phone.

No explosives were found, but 225 people in the building and an adjacent school were evacuated, said Mark Freedman, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

In Delaware, the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Wilmington was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in.

Buildings were evacuated and authorities investigated similar threats in Tenafly, New Jersey; Columbia, South Carolina; and Rockville, Maryland.

Last week, bomb threats targeted two Jewish centers in central Florida and two Jewish preschools in Tampa.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team