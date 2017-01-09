TIME Newsfeed golden globes 2017

The Internet Mocks Trump’s Response to Meryl Streep With #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated

Twitter has plenty of ideas about what else Trump considers "over-rated"

After president-elect Donald Trump called legendary actress Meryl Streep “over-rated” in a tweet Sunday night in response to her acceptance speech at the evening’s Golden Globes, some users on the internet were not at all pleased. (Streep is arguably the most universally respected actor currently working in Hollywood, after all).

In response, users took to Twitter to express what they feel the President-elect feels similarly about, whether the “things” were from his public statements to qualities they personally feel he lacks. (There was plenty of ire directed at his signature hairstyle and skin tone, too.) Even actress Emmy Rossum got in on the trend.

See below.

Of course, not everyone was on board with the sentiment.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team