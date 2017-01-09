These Are All the Awards ‘Over-Rated’ Meryl Streep Has Won

+ READ ARTICLE





After 30 Golden Globe nominations in 38 years, Meryl Streep was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s 74th annual Golden Globes. In what has become the biggest moment from the show’s broadcast, Streep used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to criticize president-elect Donald Trump, singling out his mockery of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who is disabled, during a 2015 rally.

According to Viola Davis, who presented Streep with the honor on Sunday, the world sees Streep for what she is: “a muse” whose “artistry reminds us the impact of what it means to be an artist, which is to make us feel less alone.” Trump, however, quickly responded to Streep’s remarks, labeling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”



Below is a list of all the major industry accolades Streep, deemed by Trump to be a “Hillary flunky who lost big,” has actually won across her 42-year career in film, television, and on stage.

Three Academy Awards

With more nominations (19 total) than any actress — living or dead — to her credit, Streep has amassed three Oscars in just over three decades. She received her first Academy Award nomination in 1979 and won her first statuette the following year as a supporting actress in Robert Benton’s Kramer vs. Kramer. That film’s success ignited Streep’s ascension to the status of an industry royal, earning critical raves for her master turns in both prestige productions and commercial hits alike, ultimately winning an additional pair of Oscars — one for Sophie’s Choice in 1983 and a third for The Iron Lady in 2012.

Presidential Medal of Freedom

Her status in the film industry rivals that of a deity, so it’s difficult to remember Streep is still considered a “civilian” in the eyes of the government. She scored the highest civilian honor from President Barack Obama in 2014, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom alongside Stevie Wonder and Tom Brokaw for their “contributions to U.S. security, world peace, and cultural achievement.” Speaking on Streep’s contributions to the art of acting, Obama said, “I love her. Her husband knows I love her. Michelle [Obama] knows I love her. There’s nothing that either of them can do about it. Meryl is truly one of America’s leading ladies.”

Kennedy Center Honor

Six years ago, the John F. Kennedy Center honored Streep for her contributions to culture through performing arts. She was saluted at a ceremony presided over by the Obamas, and attended by the likes of Bill and Hillary Clinton — the latter of whom Streep was touted to portray in a film adaptation during the awards ceremony. Clinton, then the country’s Secretary of State, reportedly flew home to Washington, D.C. for 36 hours to celebrate the honorees. Streep would later lend her voice to various political efforts, memorably taking the stage in support of Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Honorary doctorate degrees from four Ivy League universities

A former homecoming queen during her tenure at Bernards High School, Streep starred in various productions at the New Jersey institution, later going on to front stage plays at Vassar College before successfully completing her MFA program at the Yale School of Drama in 1975. As her film career took off, Streep received an honorary degree from her graduate school alma mater in 1983, receiving similar recognition from Dartmouth, Princeton, and Harvard.

Cannes Film Festival Best Actress

Streep has earned trophies and nominations from a gaggle of global awards bodies, including two BAFTA prizes in the U.K., a Silver Bear for best actress at Berlinale, and an honorary César in France. In 1989, for her work in Fred Schepisi’s A Cry in the Dark, Streep earned one of the most prestigious acting prizes in the film industry: the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress prize. The award is bestowed by an annually rotating jury of esteemed film industry figures, which included icons like Wim Wenders, Sally Field, Georges Delerue, and Krzysztof Kieślowski the year Streep won.

Read on for more notable industry honors, in alphabetical order, Streep has garnered since 1976.

-American Film Institute: 2004 Lifetime Achievement Award

-BAFTA Awards: Two competitive wins, 14 total nominations since 1979

-Berlin International Film Festival: Berlinale Camera, Silver Bear for best actress, Honorary Golden Berlin Bear

-Critics Choice Awards: Three competitive wins, 11 total nominations since 2003

-Golden Globes: Eight competitive wins, one Cecil B. DeMille Award, 30 total nominations since 1979

-Grammy Awards: Five total nominations since 1986

-Hollywood Walk of Fame: Received her star in 1998

-National Board of Review: Four competitive wins since 1979

-National Medal of the Arts in 2010

-Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (France’s highest artistic honor) in 2003

-Palm Springs International Film Festival: 2014 Icon Award

-People’s Choice Awards: Eight competitive wins, 38 total nominations since 1979

-Primetime Emmy Awards: Two competitive wins, three total nominations since 1978

-Screen Actors Guild Awards: Two competitive wins, 17 total nominations since 1995

-Tony Awards: One nomination since 1976

This article originally appeared on EW.com