An “enraged” Maryland man allegedly opened fire inside his house and barricaded himself during an hours-long standoff with police Sunday after one of his family members took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich, authorities said.

The man fired at least one shot about 5 p.m., prompting his wife and daughter to call police and flee the house, the Baltimore Sun reported. No one was injured but the man remained inside for about four hours before peacefully surrendering to police, Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson told local station WBALTV-11.

“Apparently, the man had made a grilled cheese sandwich and either the wife or the daughter, we’re not exactly sure who, but somebody, one of the females in the house, took a bite of his sandwich, and apparently, that enraged him to the point that he fired shots in the house,” Vinson said.

The man was taken into custody. It’s unclear whether he faces any charges.