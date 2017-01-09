Strange gear from the year's biggest technology show

Each year at the CES technology show, companies like LG, Samsung, and Intel flaunt their latest innovations. Supercomputers the size of a credit card, 4K TVs as thin as wallpaper, and smartphones that can 3D map their environment were just a few of the inventions showcased during this year’s exhibition.

But while CES can be a showcase for trends that are likely to dominate the tech world over the coming months, it’s also home to the bizarre and strange. This year’s conference, which officially concluded on Jan. 8, included demonstrations of everything from “smart” hairbrushes to “intelligent” toothbrushes and shoes that suck up dust and crumbs as you walk.

Here’s a look at some of the strangest devices from the CES show floor this year.