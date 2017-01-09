TIME Newsfeed movies

Tom Hardy Cryptically Addresses Those Star Wars: Episode VIII Rumors

"I don’t know if I can even say that"

After reports that Tom Hardy will have a cameo in Star Wars: Episode VIII began making the Internet rounds, it was only a matter of time until the actor was asked outright about his possible appearance in the upcoming galaxy far, far away installment.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hardy offered a cryptic response to a question about his involvement in the film. “I don’t know if I can even say that,” he replied when asked about playing a Stormtrooper — a role rumored to be similar to Daniel Craig’s in The Force Awakens. “Where did you hear that?”

Even after being pressed further on the topic, Hardy didn’t budge an inch. “Ah, the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it?”

