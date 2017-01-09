Many weddings in southeast Asia feature a special tradition: the groom and groomsmen are tasked with “fetching” the bride and her party on the big day—and in the process, they’ll take part in all forms of funny or silly challenges determined by the bridesmaids to prove themselves worthy. At one recent Singapore wedding, the groom’s party went above and beyond to impress and amuse the ladies when they showed up—including wearing handmade fast food costumes as a group.

Groom Chen Guanyou crafted the outfits, Mashable reports, as a reflection on the other important relationship in his life: his love of a weekly fast food treat. Based on the wedding video documenting the shenanigans, bride Joanna Tan was not expecting either the elaborate getups or her own future husband decked out as signature-wigged Ronald McDonald, but all the bridesmaids seem quite pleased with the outfits. Hello, Big Mac and McFlurry!

“I’m sure all all our friends here can attest to your boundless energy and never-ending mischief,” Tan says during their wedding vows, a fact definitely corroborated by this life-sized McDonald’s prank. See the full wedding highlights video below: