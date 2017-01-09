These are today's best ideas
1. We need ‘open source’ crops. Find out why.
By Rachel Cernansky in Ensia
2. Here’s how to fix math education in the U.S.
By Jo Boaler and Pablo Zoido in Scientific American
3. Can media literacy help us fight fake news, or has it already backfired?
By Danah Boyd in Points
4. There’s a better way to do arts philanthropy.
By Ian David Moss in the Stanford Social Innovation Review
5. An enlightened society can do better than solitary confinement.
By the editorial board of the Christian Science Monitor
