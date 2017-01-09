TIME Ideas Innovation

We Need ‘Open Source’ Crops

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We need ‘open source’ crops. Find out why.

By Rachel Cernansky in Ensia

2. Here’s how to fix math education in the U.S.

By Jo Boaler and Pablo Zoido in Scientific American

3. Can media literacy help us fight fake news, or has it already backfired?

By Danah Boyd in Points

4. There’s a better way to do arts philanthropy.

By Ian David Moss in the Stanford Social Innovation Review

5. An enlightened society can do better than solitary confinement.

By the editorial board of the Christian Science Monitor

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

