Anna Kendrick Took the Most Sisterly Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Photo Ever

Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner — who play Arya and Sansa Stark — are well-documented best friends outside the set of their HBO drama. So it should come as no surprise that during their appearance at Sunday night’s 2017 Golden Globes, other celebrities were able to catch a glimpse of just how close the onscreen sisters are in real life.

Anna Kendrick took to Instagram to share a photo of Williams and Turner walking the pre-show red carpet, fawning over how adorable they were together. “Sophie was carrying Maisie’s train down the red carpet and when they introduced themselves to me I made them let me take a photo because my heart couldn’t take how bananas cute it was,” she wrote.

Williams herself also posted a picture of the two together earlier in the day, proving that #Mophie is ultimate friendship goals.

there were never such devoted sisters

