Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday slammed Meryl Streep after the award-winning actress criticized the president-elect during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

Conway, who will become Trump’s counselor in the White House after managing his campaign, said Streep might have misused her “platform” when she took the stage Sunday to call out Trump for apparently mocking a disabled news reporter during the campaign.

“I’m concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep’s is . . . inciting people’s worst instincts,” Conway said during an appearance on Fox & Friends. “When she won’t get up there and say, ‘I didn’t like it, but let’s try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him.’”

Streep had recalled a moment during the presidential campaign in which Trump “imitated a disabled reporter,” which she said “broke” her heart.

Conway also called out Streep for not using her speech to condemn four black youngsters in Chicago who were charged with a hate crime last week after allegedly tying up and beating a mentally disabled teenager on Facebook Live.

Trump responded to Streep’s speech Monday by calling her an “over-rated actress” and insisting he never mocked a disabled reporter in a series of tweets.