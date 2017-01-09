There Was Actually a Snake on a Plane. For Real

A flight from Dubai to Muscat was canceled on Sunday after a snake was found in the aircraft’s cargo hold.

Baggage handlers found the animal on the Emirates aircraft, which was due to head to Muscat. In statement reported by AFP, the airline conducted a full search through the plane before returning it to service.

This wasn’t the first time a snake has been found on a plane in real life—and not just on the big screen in the Hollywood thriller Snakes on a Plane, in which a crate of serpents was released onboard a flight. A snake recently sparked panic among Aeromexico’s first-class passengers in November after it fell from an overhead storage compartment.