The Best Memes of the 2017 Golden Globes





Apart from historic wins and powerful speeches at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, the best reason to tune in is to watch out for the most meme-worthy moments. This year’s ceremony was no exception, as the Internet’s GIF-machine gave us expertly captioned pictures of celebrities doing the most relatable, awkward and charming things on and offstage.

Here, the best memes to come out of Hollywood’s biggest party.

When Ryan Gosling thanked wife Eva Mendes for all the sacrifices she made to make it possible for him to play a jazz man in La La Land, the Internet was so happy.



The way you look at your BFF winning awards. Follow @9gag @9gagmobile #9gag #GoldenGlobes #EmmaStone #RyanGosling #KateWinslet #LeonardoDiCaprio A photo posted by 9GAG (@9gag) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Even his real life is a fantasy.

When Meryl Streep used her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech to remind her peers that Hollywood plays a vital role in orchestrating empathy, her supporters looked like they had found their biological mother at last.

Meryl is a queen 👸🏼 @_theblessedone A photo posted by My Therapist Says… (@mytherapistsays) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield shared a kiss, affording the Internet a lifetime of opportunities to share in the love between Spiderman and Deadpool via all the superhero fan fiction.

I see love was in the air at the #goldenglobes this year #ryanreynolds && #andrewgarfield lmao… I love it 😍 🤣🤣😂😂 A photo posted by Demetrius Miquel (@demetriusmiquel) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

When Jimmy Fallon inevitably joked about Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve technical snafu.

People thought Natalie Portman’s Jackie tribute look reminded them of this viral Belle doll, which makes her sartorial choice all the more timely.

Over on the red carpet, while speaking to Pharrell Williams, who helped compose the score for Hidden Figures, NBC’s Jenna Bush Hager accidentally mashed up the title with that of a different nominated movie, Fences. The former tells the story of black female mathematicians who were instrumental in space travel; the latter is an adaptation of an August Wilson play starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington. Michael Keaton repeated the mistake during the broadcast, setting off #GoldenGlobeErrors and #HiddenFences Twitter trends.

Tom Hiddleston’s speech about meeting fans in South Sudan was criticized by some as tone deaf. It could have been a case of odd camera timing, but Christian Slater looked puzzled.

Meanwhile, there was Matt Damon’s unbridled joy at the sight of Brad Pitt.

On a happy note, Stranger Things’ Barb came back to life with great ceremony. Her aquatic resurrection sent waves of relief across the Internet.