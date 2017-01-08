From the red carpet to the after party
While this year’s Golden Globes brought us some very poignant acceptance speeches (shout out to the OG Meryl!) and a memorable ad-libbed opening monologue from Jimmy Fallon, not all the action happened during the awards ceremony — at least, that’s the conclusion we came to after scrolling through our Instagram feeds.
From prepping for the big night with glam squads and taking car selfies en route to engaging in red carpet shenanigans and partying on down after the show, what happened behind-the-scenes might have been just as much fun if not more so than the actual ceremony itself. Not convinced? We’ve rounded up the best celebrity Instagrams of the night, from start to finish, for your viewing pleasure.
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss prepped for the long night ahead by packing snacks and some travel-sized tequila and scotch.
Drew Barrymore showed off the process of getting ready for the red carpet.
Anthony Anderson and his son prepped for the Golden Globes by getting pedicures together.
Meanwhile, Amy Schumer seemed pretty pleased with the seating arrangements at the show.
And it appears that Ryan Reynolds was as well.
Mandy Moore documented her entire beauty routine for the ceremony — in hyperlapse, no less.
While Priyanka Chopra let her fans know that she’d get to the show, no matter what.
Kristen Bell kept it real before the show, letting fans know that she “woke up like this.”
Blake Lively, on the other hand, showed that sometimes getting ready takes a village.
Reese Witherspoon also posted up with her glam squad before the show.
Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her final look before hitting the red carpet.
The Stallone sisters shared a sweet moment before starting their duties as Miss Golden Globes.
The Stranger Things kids proved that getting there is half the fun.
Meanwhile, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal made a case for carpooling with your bestie.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen confirmed once again that they are relationship goals by casually lounging on the red carpet.
The Game of Thrones sisters always have each other’s backs, even on the red carpet.
During the show, Kerry Washington knew she had at least one fan rooting for her at home.
After the party, it’s the after party — but first, Sofia Vergara and the Stranger Things kids took a selfie.
Later, everyone’s favorite couple made the InStyle after party into a date night
For Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, the after-party might have been more fun than the show itself.