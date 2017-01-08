TIME Newsfeed Entertainment

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the 2017 Golden Globes You Might Have Missed

From the red carpet to the after party

While this year’s Golden Globes brought us some very poignant acceptance speeches (shout out to the OG Meryl!) and a memorable ad-libbed opening monologue from Jimmy Fallon, not all the action happened during the awards ceremony — at least, that’s the conclusion we came to after scrolling through our Instagram feeds.

From prepping for the big night with glam squads and taking car selfies en route to engaging in red carpet shenanigans and partying on down after the show, what happened behind-the-scenes might have been just as much fun if not more so than the actual ceremony itself. Not convinced? We’ve rounded up the best celebrity Instagrams of the night, from start to finish, for your viewing pleasure.

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss prepped for the long night ahead by packing snacks and some travel-sized tequila and scotch.

Sneak peek part 2. @veephbo @goldenglobes #goldenglobes

A video posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Drew Barrymore showed off the process of getting ready for the red carpet.

First it's like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Anthony Anderson and his son prepped for the Golden Globes by getting pedicures together.

My son's @not_nathaniel first pedicure and since he has feet like his Daddy, they're charging double for the work! #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) on

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer seemed pretty pleased with the seating arrangements at the show.

Fun with friends! #goldenglobes

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

And it appears that Ryan Reynolds was as well.

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Mandy Moore documented her entire beauty routine for the ceremony — in hyperlapse, no less.

Here's one more #bts of what goes down pre-Golden Globes! Stay tuned for the dress reveal! 💋💄

A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

While Priyanka Chopra let her fans know that she’d get to the show, no matter what.

Snowed in…#delayed #nyc #LA #goldenglobes #nosleep #asusual #flysafe #grrrr #zzzzz

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Kristen Bell kept it real before the show, letting fans know that she “woke up like this.”

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Blake Lively, on the other hand, showed that sometimes getting ready takes a village.

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Reese Witherspoon also posted up with her glam squad before the show.

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her final look before hitting the red carpet.

The Stallone sisters shared a sweet moment before starting their duties as Miss Golden Globes.

the ultimate golden globes gang

A photo posted by SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) on

The Stranger Things kids proved that getting there is half the fun.

Meanwhile, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal made a case for carpooling with your bestie.

En camino!!! Here we go!!! #goldenglobes #VamosPorElBicampeonatoGael

A photo posted by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen confirmed once again that they are relationship goals by casually lounging on the red carpet.

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

The Game of Thrones sisters always have each other’s backs, even on the red carpet.

During the show, Kerry Washington knew she had at least one fan rooting for her at home.

Sitting in the chair. Just got this text. Can you even stand how cute she is?! #goldenglobes #JosieB #Furbaby

A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

After the party, it’s the after party — but first, Sofia Vergara and the Stranger Things kids took a selfie.

#goldenglobes2017

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Later, everyone’s favorite couple made the InStyle after party into a date night

For Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, the after-party might have been more fun than the show itself.

Now the REAL event begins!!! #settlersofcatan @kristenanniebell #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team