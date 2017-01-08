



While this year’s Golden Globes brought us some very poignant acceptance speeches (shout out to the OG Meryl!) and a memorable ad-libbed opening monologue from Jimmy Fallon, not all the action happened during the awards ceremony — at least, that’s the conclusion we came to after scrolling through our Instagram feeds.

From prepping for the big night with glam squads and taking car selfies en route to engaging in red carpet shenanigans and partying on down after the show, what happened behind-the-scenes might have been just as much fun if not more so than the actual ceremony itself. Not convinced? We’ve rounded up the best celebrity Instagrams of the night, from start to finish, for your viewing pleasure.



Julia Louis-Dreyfuss prepped for the long night ahead by packing snacks and some travel-sized tequila and scotch.

Sneak peek part 2. @veephbo @goldenglobes #goldenglobes A video posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Drew Barrymore showed off the process of getting ready for the red carpet.

First it's like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Anthony Anderson and his son prepped for the Golden Globes by getting pedicures together.

My son's @not_nathaniel first pedicure and since he has feet like his Daddy, they're charging double for the work! #goldenglobes A photo posted by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:18am PST

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer seemed pretty pleased with the seating arrangements at the show.

Fun with friends! #goldenglobes A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

And it appears that Ryan Reynolds was as well.

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Mandy Moore documented her entire beauty routine for the ceremony — in hyperlapse, no less.

Here's one more #bts of what goes down pre-Golden Globes! Stay tuned for the dress reveal! 💋💄 A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

While Priyanka Chopra let her fans know that she’d get to the show, no matter what.

Snowed in…#delayed #nyc #LA #goldenglobes #nosleep #asusual #flysafe #grrrr #zzzzz A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Kristen Bell kept it real before the show, letting fans know that she “woke up like this.”

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Blake Lively, on the other hand, showed that sometimes getting ready takes a village.

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Reese Witherspoon also posted up with her glam squad before the show.

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her final look before hitting the red carpet.

The Stallone sisters shared a sweet moment before starting their duties as Miss Golden Globes.

the ultimate golden globes gang A photo posted by SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

The Stranger Things kids proved that getting there is half the fun.

So excited for the Golden Globe Awards tonight. I'm already having such a good time and I haven't even arrived at the carpet yet! @therealcalebmclaughlin @finnwolfhardofficial @noahschnapp @brittanywhiteford @goldenglobes A video posted by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Meanwhile, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal made a case for carpooling with your bestie.

En camino!!! Here we go!!! #goldenglobes #VamosPorElBicampeonatoGael A photo posted by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen confirmed once again that they are relationship goals by casually lounging on the red carpet.

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

The Game of Thrones sisters always have each other’s backs, even on the red carpet.

Sophie was carrying Maisie's train down the red carpet and when they introduced themselves to me I made them let me take a photo because my heart couldn't take how bananas cute it was. #GoT 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

During the show, Kerry Washington knew she had at least one fan rooting for her at home.

Sitting in the chair. Just got this text. Can you even stand how cute she is?! #goldenglobes #JosieB #Furbaby A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

After the party, it’s the after party — but first, Sofia Vergara and the Stranger Things kids took a selfie.

#goldenglobes2017 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Later, everyone’s favorite couple made the InStyle after party into a date night

For Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, the after-party might have been more fun than the show itself.