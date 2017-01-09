TIME World United Kindgom

London Commuters Face Travel Chaos During 24-Hour Subway Strike

Commuters queue for buses outside King's Cross station as London Underground services are severely disrupted due to members of RMT and TSSA unions start a 24-hour strike action in a dispute over jobs cuts and closed ticket offices on January 9, 2017.
Anadolu Agency—Getty Images Commuters queue for buses outside King's Cross station as London Underground services are severely disrupted due to members of RMT and TSSA unions start a 24-hour strike action in a dispute over jobs cuts and closed ticket offices on January 9, 2017.

London Underground workers are protesting against ticket-office closures and job cuts

Millions of commuters walked, cycled or endured gridlocked roads on Monday after two unions representing London Underground workers went ahead with a 24-hour strike beginning on Sunday evening.

Transport unions RMT and TSSA are protesting against ticket-office closures and job cuts over recent years, saying they pose a safety issue for passengers, Associated Press reports.

Numerous tube stations and lines were closed on Monday morning, as well as links to Terminal 4 and 5 at London’s Heathrow airports. London Mayor Sadiq Khan acknowledged certain issues needed addressing, but also called the action “completely unnecessary” and an inconvenience to the British capital. “Why strike…Why not resolve these things amicably?” he told the BBC.

The walkout is part of a wave of industrial actions at the start of 2017, which include a two-day strike by British Airways cabin crew starting on Tuesday as well as a three-day strike by drivers on Southern rail.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team