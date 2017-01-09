TIME Entertainment

U2 Is Going on a Joshua Tree Tour This Spring

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Benefit Concert With U2
C Flanigan—FilmMagic The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during the 2016 UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Benefit Concert during the 2016 Salesforce / Dreamforce Conference at the "Cloud Palace" Cow Palace on October 5, 2016 in Daly City, California. C Flanigan—FilmMagic

The legendary band will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival in Tennessee

Band U2 will perform their fifth studio album The Joshua Tree in its entirety during a stadium tour scheduled to kick off in Canada this May. The tour will include a stop at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, marking the Irish band’s first headlining appearance at the outdoor event, Billboard reports.

The North American leg of the tour will run from May 12 until July 1; the group will appear in 15 U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, and Cleveland. The group will tour in Europe throughout the month of July.

The Joshua Tree, released in 1987, is known as the album that solidified U2’s international fame with hits including “With or Without You” and “Where the Streets Have no Name.” In a statement announcing the tour, U2 frontman Bono said that while he’d sung the tracks many times, he’s never performed the album it its entirety.

“I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them,” he wrote. “I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Jan. 16 in Ireland, the U.K., and Europe and on Jan. 17 in the U.S. There is a presale available for U2.com subscribers starting Jan. 11 and lasting until Jan. 13.

