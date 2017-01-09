TIME Entertainment celebrities

French Police Arrest 15 Suspects Over Kim Kardashian West Robbery, Reports Say

James Devaney—GC Images/Getty Images Kim Kardashian seen on the streets of Manahttan, New York, Sept. 2, 2016.

The reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October

Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France on Monday in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported.

French police said at the time that the 36 year-old was robbed at gunpoint of some €9 million ($9.5 million) worth of jewellery by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on Oct. 3.

Reports by Europe 1 and RTL Radio said 15 people were arrested in all over the robbery, in part thanks to DNA traces left behind. RTL said the perpetrators, some disguised as police officers, had quit the scene on foot and on bicycles.

A Paris police source had told Reuters in October that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian had been staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.

The Paris prosecutor could not be immediately reached for comment.

