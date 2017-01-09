TIME Entertainment awards

Andrew Garfield Gives Ex Emma Stone a Standing Ovation for Her Golden Globes Win

The BAFTA Tea Party - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuire—WireImage/Getty Images Andrew Garfield arrives at The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Stone won best actress for her role in La La Land

Although they parted ways over a year ago, it appears that Emma Stone still has ex Andrew Garfield‘s support.

The actress nabbed the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, award at the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday for her critically praised performance in La La Land.

As she walked to the stage, Garfield – who was also nominated at the ceremony for best actor in a drama for Hacksaw Ridge – was spotted in the crowd on his feet by an eagle-eyed viewer, giving Stone a standing ovation.

The couple split in the fall of 2015 after dating for almost four years. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the break up was caused by difficult filming schedules.

In October of last year, Stone told Vogue of Garfield, though, “[He’s] someone I still love very much.”

La La Land was nominated for, and won, seven awards at the Golden Globes – making it the most decorated film ever at the annual ceremony, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In her acceptance speech, Stone thanked her family before saying, “This is a film for dreamers, and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that’s what this movie is about.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team