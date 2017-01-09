TIME Entertainment awards

Emma Stone Had the Perfect Answer When Ryan Seacrest Asked About Her Dress

Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
"It's pink and there are stars on it"

Women walking the red carpet have always had to deal with being asked about which designer they are wearing — a tradition Emma Stone wanted no part of during the Golden Globes.

When asked by E!’s Ryan Seacrest to tell him about her dress during a red carpet interview, Stone kept it simple.

“Well, it’s pink and there are stars on it,” she said.

The dress in question was made by Valentino, but that did not mean Stone wanted to talk about it on the red carpet, a stance many female celebrities have adopted in the last few years.

Following the launch of the #AskHerMore campaign in 2014, which prompted reporters to ask more insightful questions, several stars decried the practice of asking about women’s clothes as sexist. Since the campaign came to light, many women have shrugged off the question entirely on the red carpet, while others have refused to put their hands in the E! Network’s famous mani-cam.

