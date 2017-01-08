TIME Entertainment awards

Chrissy Teigen Teases Husband John Legend After the Golden Globes Misspells His Name

“Bahahaha loser”

The Adele Dazeem of 2017!

La La Land star John Legend‘s table setting at the 74th annual Golden Globes was this close to perfection.

The singer’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, showed off Legend’s misspelled name tag, which read “John Ledgend,” in a funny photo taken inside the Los Angeles ceremony.

“Bahahaha loser,” the witty model and mom teased.

Teigen documented much of the night on social media, joking of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, “Hi guys I’m hanging with my good friends Emma and Ryan thanks for asking.”

La La Land is nominated for seven awards at the Golden Globes, including best actor in a musical or comedy, which Gosling snagged, and best screenplay, which Damien Chazelle won.

In the film, Legend stars as a jazz musician named Keith, who performs “Start a Fire.”

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes are airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

This article originally appeared on People.com

